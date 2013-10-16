NBCU & Comcast Promote Maggie McLean Suniewick To SVP, Strategic Integration

NBCUniversal and Comcast have appointed Maggie McLean Suniewick to senior vice president, strategic integration, where she'll spearhead key "Symphony" initiatives across NBCU's properties and with Comcast.

In her new post, McLean will report to both NBCU CEO Steve Burke and Comcast Cable CEO and Comcast Corp. EVP Neil Smit.

McLean most recently served as VP, programming for Comcast Cable, where she oversaw editorial and programming across MSO's platforms, including Xfinity On Demand, XfinityTV.com and the Xfintiy TV app, and, in March, executed the Xfinity TV Watchathon, an free VOD initiative that set on-demand usage records for the operator.

