NBCU Combines Sponsorships of Olympics and Paralympics

NBCUniversal, working with the LA2028 Organizing Committee, is offering sponsorship packages that will link brands with the Olympic and Paralympic Games from 2021 through 2028.

A sales team is being built by NBCU and LA2028, plus the U.S. Olympic Committee that will begin presenting opportunities for brands to associate themselves with four sets of games crowned by the 2028 Summer Games in Los Angeles--the first time the summer Olympics have been in the U.S. for 32 years.

Packages will include media, sponsorship and activation opportunities that will potentially be able to reach hundreds of millions of viewers.The combination gives marketers a single point of entry to participate in all aspects of the movement with access to intellectual property rights, product marketing, local activation, and NBCUniversal’s comprehensive, multi-screen coverage of the Games, for the next decade.

“Nothing brings people together like the pure emotional power of the Olympic Games. This partnership between NBCUniversal and LA 2028 is a true first for the industry, and gives marketers the opportunity to make an unrivaled economic and cultural impact,” said Linda Yaccarino, chair, ad sales & client partnerships at NBCU. “Together, we’re building what’s never been available before—the chance to be an exclusive partner of a monumental global movement for the next decade, culminating with the first Summer Games in the U.S. in more than three decades.”

The partnership covers rights to the 2028 Olympic Games in L.A. and Team USA’s participation in the Olympic and Paralympic Games at Beijing 2022, Paris 2024 and the 2026 Games, which have not yet been awarded to a host city, and L.A.

“At no other time in Olympic and Paralympic history have the stakes been higher, and yet more rewarding. We are at an inflection point in the sports, lifestyle and live event business that demands a complete reimagining of the model and approach to embracing and involving marketers,” said Casey Wasserman, LA 2028 chairperson. “I am so proud to partner with NBCUniversal and their team of innovators to bring the true promise of the Games to audiences in a way that is more connected and relevant. NBCUniversal’s commitment to our partnership guarantees 2028’s success like no other Games before it.”