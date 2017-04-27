NBCU, Broadway Video Create Funny Business for Jeep

Jeep has signed on as the first advertiser to take advantage of a new offering from NBCUniversal’s Content Studio working with Lorne Michaels’ Broadway Video to create comedy content for marketers.

The partnership will take advantage of NBCU’s insights, data and large-scale distribution to get appropriate messages to the right consumers. Marketers get access to an always on team of writers, directors and producers from Broadway Video. The content appears on NBCU platforms as well as the marketers’ brand channels.

Jeep’s comedy content will be used to launch a new vehicle, the Jeep Compass. Jeep has been a long-time client of NBCU.

TV companies have been branching out from just selling ad time and running clients' commercials to helping them create content for their marketing programs.

“The Content Studio is offering brands of all shapes and sizes a new blueprint to storytelling through the universal language of comedy,” said Wendy Wildfeuer, senior VP of the NBCU Content Studio. “This partnership marries art with capability and science, pairing the comedic legacy of Broadway Video with the unparalleled NBCUniversal portfolio to deliver results for clients.”

All clients of the Content Studio tap into the power of the NBCU portfolio for data-fueled distribution across digital, social and TV, strategic partnerships with Apple News, BuzzFeed, Snapchat and Vox Media, as well as the company’s advanced advertising capabilities.

“We are excited to partner with NBCU and bring this best in class combination to brands,” said Britta von Schoeler, president of Broadway Video Enterprises.