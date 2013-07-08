NBCU Brings Fandango to Cable for 'Red 2' Push

NBCUniversal's effort to sell advertising to movie studios

is creating a starring role for its movie-ticket selling website Fandango.

In a campaign starting Monday for Summit Entertainment's

film Red 2, starring Bruce Willis,

John Malkovich, Mary-Louise Parker, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Anthony Hopkins and

Helen Mirren, customized clips of original video shot for the movie website

will appear during commercial breaks in theatrical films broadcast on cable

channels USA, Syfy and E!. Views will be urged to buy tickets online via Fandango.

Red 2 opens July 19.

The Comcast-owned entertainment company has been pushing its

multiplatform capabilities for all marketers. In March, it met with movie

studios to share research it had done that showed that people who watch movies

on TV are more like to attend movies in theaters, and go during a film's

opening weekend, said John Shea, executive VP and chief marketing officer, integrated

media entertainment and digital networks/integrated media, NBCUniversal.

NBCU also said it could weave parts of the NBCU portfolio in

new ways to help studios reach both broad audiences as well as more targeted

audiences for particular films.

"A very important part of the portfolio conversation with

the studios was really integrating Fandango more aggressively into the overall

partnerships we can create," Shea said.

At the time, Fandango was investing in creating original

digital video. It hired entertainment reporter Dave Karger to act as its online

host for Web shows including Weekend

Ticket, which talks about the movies coming up and what to see over the

weekend. On the show, Karger interviews movie stars and goes behind the scenes

of the film productions.

With the Red 2

campaign, for the first time, Fandango's Weekend

Ticket Web show will air during commercial time on the NBCU cable channels.

Shea said that segment openings will be customized for each network, as will

the content, which consists of 60-second clips from the original three-minute Red 2 segment on Weekend Ticket.

On E!, the segment will be female focused, featuring clips

from an interview with Mirren and footage of Zeta-Jones. The segment on Syfy is

designed to satisfy that network's appetite for behind-the-scenes footage and "how

did they do that?" stories about the film's stunts. On USA, the content

emphasizes the star-studded nature of the film's ensemble cast.

At the end of all the packages, there is a call to drive viewers

to Fandango to buy tickets to Red 2.

"We were looking for an innovative way to break through the

summer clutter and highlight the incredible cast of Red 2, and NBCUniversal and Fandango were ideal partners with whom

to explore some of these fresh initiatives," Summit president of worldwide marketing

Nancy Kirkpatrick said in a statement. "This promotion provided us with

the perfect opportunity to reach moviegoers through the largest online

ticketing site and a suite of targeted networks."

Shortly after Comcast acquired control of NBC Universal, the

company put its combined assets behind the launch of Universal films including Despicable Me and Fast and Furious. Now it is making its "symphony" approach

available to other marketers.

When Shea worked at Viacom's MTV, he often put together

content packages for movie studio ad clients, but he said NBCU offers more

marketing muscle. "NBCU has a much bigger portfolio of screens to work with,"

he said. And with Fandango, "no one else has the ability to close that loop and

create a buy that ticket now urgency and really put the butts in the seats that

we can."