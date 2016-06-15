NBCU Boosts Pinette to Senior VP at Bravo, Oxygen

Ryan Pinette was named senior VP, production and operations at NBCUniversal’s Bravo & Oxygen Media unit.

Pinette, who had been VP, production and operations, continues to report to David O’Connell, executive VP, production and operations, Lifestyle Networks at NBCU.

He had been overseeing Bravo’s original series and added responsibility for Oxygen’s slate, including new programs Strut, Last Squad Standing, The Battle of the Ex Besties and Unprotected.

“Ryan is an exceptional production and operations executive with extensive knowledge and well cultivated relationships within the industry,” said O’Connell. “His expanded role enables Oxygen to benefit from the tremendous skills he has brought to Bravo for many years.”

Pinette joined Bravo as supervising producer in 2006. Before that he was with Tenth Planet Productions.