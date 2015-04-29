NBCU and AOL in Streaming Deal

AOL and NBCUniversal Tuesday announced a content distribution and development agreement.

Beginning this summer, NBCUniversal video clips and segments from select entertainment and news programming will be available to stream on AOL On, the AOL On mobile app, and across 16 major over-the-top platforms which the AOL On app is available. The content will be from NBCUniversal’s vast portfolio of broadcast networks, cable channels and digital networks, including Bravo, CNBC, E!, Esquire, MSNBC, NBC, Oxygen, Syfy, Telemundo and USA.

Together, the companies are exploring having AOL personalities appear on NBCUniversal linear TV properties. Further, AOL and NBCUniversal will co-develop and co-produce original Web video series for distribution over the NBCUniversal and AOL platforms, and are in discussions on creating weekly live programming together.