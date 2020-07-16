NBCU Adds to Special Commercial Formats

NBCUniversal, continuing its campaign to improve the TV watching experience for viewers and reduce commercial load by creating more impactful ad formats, said it is offering advertisers new ways to connect with consumers.

The new formats involve accessing talent, producing content and creating sensory experiences.

"At NBCUniversal, we're committed to freeing brands from the limitations of traditional advertising by empowering them to transform culture into connection, attention into engagement, and passion into purchase intent," said Josh Feldman, executive VP, head of marketing & advertising creative at NBCUniversal.

NBCU, which will be holding a Creative Summit Thursday (July 16) afternoon, said its content and commercial innovations results in 92% greater viewer appreciation, 88% better brand memorability and made viewers 78% less likely to change the channel.

The new talent opportunities include:

The Talent Room involves influencers, connecting brands with the right talent to share the brand’s story. The Talent Room is powering tonight's 30 Rock: A One-Time Special.

1:1 Talent Surprise creates a personal connection between viewers and their favorite talent during commercial breaks with live, branded video chats.

Set on Set puts a new spin on the live-read, bringing viewers directly onto iconic sets with the talent to hear a brand's message.

Content formats are:

Product Sync is a product integration innovation that leverages the power of NBCU’s AdSmart's audience data to recommend impactful programming nationally and globally across NBCUniversal.

(This) Matters provides brands with a platform to tell a thematic story that resonates with audiences. These contextually-published, bold new editorial-style content franchises serve as sources for healthcare, tech, style & personal travel and more.

Brand Experience enables marketers to weave their stories into shows, in partnership with NBCUniversal's team of writers, producers and talent.

1221 Films puts a brand in the director's seat, with new, long form content opportunities to take a deep dive into culturally relevant topics

Next Gen News reaches, engages & empowers GenZ storytellers globally by giving them a dedicated platform & tools to create stories that are made by, for and about them

Sensory experiences are:

Brand Fusion which creates visual continuity between a brand's advertising and the program it's featured in, pulling in marketers' unique color palette and other visual elements to transcend the pod.

Pods with a Purpose put a company's mission at center stage, providing one platform to connect with audiences about the causes they are passionate about.

Experiences at NBCU bring fans and content together, with unique brand integrations as the connective tissue. Whether it's virtual today, or in person tomorrow, marketers can now meet audiences wherever they are in the world with textured, authentic experiences.

"Clients and agencies alike are looking for creative, authentic ways to partner, and reach audiences with a highly engaging viewer experience. With these new formats, we're bringing bold creative visions to life by democratizing access to our talent, and introducing new ways to engage the senses and hold attention span,” Feldman said.