NBCU Adds to Senior Advertising Sales Team

NBCUniversal hired four senior ad executives, continuing to beef

up of its sales operation under ad sales president Linda Yaccarino.

Laura Molen was named executive VP, cable advertising sales.

Molen, previously with Univision, will oversee sales of USA, Syfy, E!, G4,

Chiller, Cloo and WWE. Dan Lovinger, previously named exec VP at NBCU Cable ad

sales, will oversee sales at the company's other networks, including Bravo,

Oxygen and Style. Both execs report to Yaccarino.

NBCU also named Peter Lazarus senior VP of cable ad sales.

Previously with USA Today's Sports Media Group, Lazarus will report to Molen

and be responsible for USA, Syfy, Cloo, Chiller and WWE. Before USA Today,

Lazarus was also with Univision.

Lou Koskovolis was named senior VP, sales and sales

marketing for NBC Sports Groups' Golf Media, reporting to Seth Winter,

executive, NBC Sports Group Sales and Marketing. Koskovolis had been with Major

League Baseball.

Katie Larkin was named senior VP ad sales strategy. Larkin

had been with Turner Entertainment Networks where she worked with Yaccarino on

TV inContext. Larkin will report to Trish Frohman, executive VP of ad sales

strategy.

"Laura, Peter, Lou and Katie are all leaders in their field.

They're strategic, creative and analytical in their approach, and they know how

to 'think big,'" Yaccarino said in a statement. "Their addition rounds out our

senior leadership team and positions us perfectly to present our unified,

industry-leading portfolio to the marketplace."