NBCU Ad Sales Expands Relationship with Salesforce

NBCUniversal’s Advertising and Partnership division said it expanded its relationship with Salesforce, giving its sales team additional online resources at a time when they are handling more data and different types of inventory while many work from home.

As part of its The Future of Work initiative, NBCU has also launched a “center of excellence” that help the company build a more diverse, inclusive and equitable workforce and help them do their jobs better.

“We all share the responsibility for transforming our industries and our society—and that starts inside our own companies. With Salesforce, we’re building a unified information source to re-imagine collaboration across our entire platform so that NBCUniversal can continue delivering the highest level of transparency, insights, and results for our customers,” said Linda Yaccarino, chairman, Global Advertising and Partnerships, at NBCUniversal.

Salesforce on Tuesday announced that it agreed to pay $27.7 billion for Slack, doubling down on work-from-home technology.

Tools from Salesforce, including Quip, Inbox and Chatter, will help NBCU stay organized and more productive. To manage data inside of Salesforce, NBCU is activating Datorama software.

To help engage clients and support its Insights and Measurement team, NBCU will use Salesforce’s artificial intelligence tool called Einstein. Einstein will help staffers deliver better recommendations and Tableau will help showcase those insights in presentations.

Saleforce’s Pardot will provide measurement and metrics around marketing engagement, NBCU said.

NBCU staffers also have access to training technology to help them use the Salesforce tools.

“Real-time access to more information will provide NBCUniversal’s partners an open, accountable structure, helping to tailor solutions and campaigns, understand audiences, and measure impact,” NBCU said.

In a blog post about the Center of Excellence, Christina Glorioso, senior VP, Sales Effectiveness and the head of the Center, and Brad Epperson, senior VP, Sales Operations and Business Automation, said the best way to build the future of work is to work with NBCU’s marketing partners.

“Our commitment to our people is also an investment in our customers. When we empower our teams with the information and insights they need to propose creative solutions we become more valuable partners,” they said in the post.

The center's goal of developing the most mobile sales team in the industry has been based on four key pillars: diversity and inclusion, having collaboration tools, career pathing and development and sales excellence.

“Already, these efforts have shown results and sparked cultural change, with more than 80% of our sales teams utilizing our new shared resources for essential information and training,” the blog post said.

Upcoming developments include NBCU's annual innovation day and opening up the Bold & NBCUniversal group to partners outside the company, so some programs can be shared.