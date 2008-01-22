NBCU Acquires Stake in Indian Broadcaster NDTV
By Alex Weprin
NBC Universal acquired a 26% stake in NDTV, India’s largest TV conglomerate.
The deal also includes an option that could see NBCU increase its stake in the company to 50%, subject to consent and approval. That option would be exercisable in two years at fair market value.
"This will be a significant investment for NBC Universal in an important emerging market and further illustrates our commitment to expand our company internationally, particularly in high-growth areas,” NBCU chairman Jeff Zucker said in a statement. “The Indian TV market is expected to grow at 16% annually, which provides huge opportunities now and into the future”
NDTV owns and operates a number of television channels and related businesses in India, including recently launched networks NDTV Imagine, an entertainment channel, and NDTV Good Times, a lifestyle channel aimed at middle-class Indian families.
In addition to acquiring a stake in the networks, NBCU will have a stake in NDTV’s digital business unit, NDTV Convergence, and NGEN, an outsourcing business that provides outsourcing services for video editing, logging and graphics.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.