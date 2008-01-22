NBCU Acquires Stake in Indian Broadcaster NDTV

NBC Universal acquired a 26% stake in NDTV, India’s largest TV conglomerate.

The deal also includes an option that could see NBCU increase its stake in the company to 50%, subject to consent and approval. That option would be exercisable in two years at fair market value.

"This will be a significant investment for NBC Universal in an important emerging market and further illustrates our commitment to expand our company internationally, particularly in high-growth areas,” NBCU chairman Jeff Zucker said in a statement. “The Indian TV market is expected to grow at 16% annually, which provides huge opportunities now and into the future”

NDTV owns and operates a number of television channels and related businesses in India, including recently launched networks NDTV Imagine, an entertainment channel, and NDTV Good Times, a lifestyle channel aimed at middle-class Indian families.

In addition to acquiring a stake in the networks, NBCU will have a stake in NDTV’s digital business unit, NDTV Convergence, and NGEN, an outsourcing business that provides outsourcing services for video editing, logging and graphics.