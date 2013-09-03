NBCSN Spins Off 'Coaches Clicker' Studio Show

NBC Sports Network announced Tuesday it is launching a new, weekly, half-hour show FNIA Coaches Clicker, featuring Tony Dungy and Rodney Harrison.

The "X's and O's show," which will air at 6:30 on Wednesday nights, is a spin-off of the "Coaches Clicker" segment on studio show Football Night in America. It debuts Sept. 11, and will be hosted by Liam McHugh from iconic studio 8H, formerly the home of 30 Rock, which ended its run this year, as well SNL, Elvis and Judy Garland at one time or another, according to NBC.

The show will re-air at midnight each Wednesday.