NBCSN, Live Extra Streaming Service Net Records with ManU-Chelsea

It might have been a scoreless draw at Old Trafford, but NBCSN and NBC Sports Live Extra drew big numbers with coverage of Monday afternoon's Manchester United-Chelsea Premier League match.

NBC Sports Network's telecast averaged 536,000 viewers on Aug. 26, according to Nielsen. That was the most for NBCSN since it began covering the Premier League this season and second-best all-time among weekday, early-season (prior to December) Premier League matches on U.S. television, trailing only the 540,000 who saw ManU-Tottenham on ESPN2 on Aug, 22, 2011.

The match also marked NBCSN's best weekday audience since the 2012 London Olympics, with viewership peaking at 682,000 viewers in the 4:30 p.m.(ET) quarter hour.

