NBCSN Draws Record 3.96M Viewers for Stanley Cup Finals

NBC Sports Network's coverage of Game 2 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals drew 3.96 million viewers Saturday night, making it the most-watched NHL game in the net's history, according to Nielsen.

The game, which saw the Boston Bruins even the series with an overtime victory, was also the most-watched Stanley Cup Finals game on cable in 11 years. The previous NHL record for NBCSN was 2010's Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Finals (3.6 million). It was up 237% over NBCSN's first Stanley Cup Final broadcast last year.

The game was also the second-most watched event of any kind in the net's history, surpassed only by the U.S.-Japan Women's Soccer Gold Medal Game during last summer's Olympics (4.96 million).

Locally, Boston led all markets with a 22.5 rating, followed by Providence (15.8) and Chicago (15.6).