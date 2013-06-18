NBCSN Draws 4M for Stanley Cup Finals Game 3

NBC Sports Network's coverage of Game 3 of the 2013 Stanley Cup Finals drew 4 million viewers Monday night, topping the record that was set by Game 2 of the series last Saturday as the most-watched NHL game in the net's history, according to Nielsen.

The game, which saw the Boston Bruins take a 2-1 lead in the series, topped the 3.96 million that tuned into Game 2. It was also the most-watched Stanley Cup Finals game on cable in 11 years. It was up 93% over NBCSN's second Stanley Cup Final broadcast last year (Game 4).

Monday's game is now also the second-most watched event in NBCSN

history, trailing only the U.S.-Japan women's soccer gold medal match

during last summer's Olympics, which averaged 4.350 million viewers.

Locally, Boston led all markets with a 27.2 household rating, the highest local rating ever in the market for an NHL game on NBCSN. Chicago received a 16.8, up 7% from the Blackhawks' 2010 Stanley Cup Final average on NBCSN in the market (15.7).

The two games combined to average 3.98 million viewers on NBCSN, the most for a Stanley Cup Final on cable in 16 years. The rest of the series will be aired by NBC.