NBCSN Drafts on NASCAR to Launch Reality Series

Looking to create programming that fits with its auto racing franchises, NBCSN is launching a reality show focusing on a Detroit shop that rebuilds vintage American cars.

Mobsteel will debut Aug. 16 at 6 p.m., immediately following NBCSN’s coverage of the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Pure Michigan 400 race.

NBCSN says the series is designed to complement the 1,400 hours of motorsports programming it will air in 2015. NBCSN’s auto properties include NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula One, Lucas Oil Pro Motocross and Mecum Auctions.

The eight-episode series features Mobsteel founder Adam Genei, his wife Pam and a team of custom car restorers.

In the premiere episode of the show, Mobsteel transforms a 1963 Lincoln Continental into a modern-day street machine.

“We’re excited to add Mobsteel to our growing portfolio of automotive and motorsports properties,” said Ron Wechsler, senior VP of original programming and entertainment, NBC Sports Group. “We understand our motorsports audience is also deeply passionate about American car culture. Mobsteel represents the birth and heart of that culture, the ‘Motor City’ -- Detroit.”