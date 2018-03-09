NBCSN to Air Six Nations Rugby Matches March 10-11

NBC’s coverage of the Six Nations Rugby championship continues this weekend, with NBCSN airing the Ireland versus Scotland match from Dublin, on tape delay at 3 p.m. ET March 10, and then France versus England outside Paris at 5 p.m. on the same channel, also on tape delay.



On Sunday, March 11, NBCSN will have Wales versus Italy in Cardiff at 2:30 p.m.



All Six Nations matches stream live on NBC Sports Gold, which costs $59.99 and includes other high-level rugby action, including Premiership Rugby, which involves England’s top-flight teams, and the 7s World Cup.



Ireland leads the 2018 Six Nations with three wins and zero losses. England and Scotland have two wins and one loss, Wales and France are 1-2, and Italy is 0-3.



Leigh Diffey will be anchoring studio coverage throughout the weekend alongside former England player Alex Corbisiero and former U.S. captain Dan Lyle.



Last fall, NBC announced a deal to air the Six Nations. The annual competition features 15 games, the teams playing each other in a round-robin format.



The 2018 Six Nations concludes March 17.