NBCSN to Air Olympics Awards Show

The United States Olympic Committee is getting into the award show business.

The USOC will partner with NBC on the inaugural Best of U.S. Awards Show, which will honor the best performances from U.S. athletes during the Winter Olympics and Paralympics from Sochi, Russia.

The show will be taped on April 2 from the Warner Theatre in Washington, D.C. and air on NBCSN on April 7 at 7 p.m. ET.

NBC's Willie Geist will host the show. Johnny Weir and Tara Lipinski, who served as commentators for figure skating coverage during the Games, will host the red carpet coverage leading up to the show.

The winners of the ten categories were determined via fan voting at Facebook.com/USOlympicTeam and Facebook.com/USParalympics.

U.S. Olympic sponsor USG will support the Best of U.S. Awards Show.