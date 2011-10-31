NBC's 'Who's Still Standing?' to Premiere Dec. 19

NBC's new primetime trivia competition show Who's Still Standing? will premiere

Monday, Dec. 19 as a week long strip.

The series, hosted by Cash

Cab's Ben Bailey, will air each night from 8-9 p.m. ET through Thursday,

Dec. 22, before moving to its regular 8 p.m. time period on Monday, Dec. 26,

where it will run until The Voice

returns following the Super Bowl.

Who's Still Standing?

Is based on an Israeli format and offers contestants the chance to win up to $1

million by competing in head-to-head trivia battles.

"This family-friendly series is perfect

programming for the holiday season," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative

and late night programming, NBC. "The compelling and fresh format features the

best elements of a classic trivia match combined with physical comedy,

providing an intense competition that can be enjoyed by all ages."