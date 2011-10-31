NBC's 'Who's Still Standing?' to Premiere Dec. 19
NBC's new primetime trivia competition show Who's Still Standing? will premiere
Monday, Dec. 19 as a week long strip.
The series, hosted by Cash
Cab's Ben Bailey, will air each night from 8-9 p.m. ET through Thursday,
Dec. 22, before moving to its regular 8 p.m. time period on Monday, Dec. 26,
where it will run until The Voice
returns following the Super Bowl.
Who's Still Standing?
Is based on an Israeli format and offers contestants the chance to win up to $1
million by competing in head-to-head trivia battles.
"This family-friendly series is perfect
programming for the holiday season," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative
and late night programming, NBC. "The compelling and fresh format features the
best elements of a classic trivia match combined with physical comedy,
providing an intense competition that can be enjoyed by all ages."
