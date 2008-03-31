NBC's Today Brings Kathie Lee Back to Morning TV

Kathie Lee Gifford is returning to daytime television as co-host of the fourth hour of Today, NBC News announced.

Gifford is the former host of Live with Regis and Kathie Lee, a position she held until leaving the show in 2000. Actress Kelly Ripa eventually replaced her on the syndicated talker in 2001.

"I am excited to welcome Kathie Lee to Today," said Today executive producer Jim Bell in a statement. "She is a morning television icon and is on a short list of personalities known by her first name alone. We are looking forward to her signature warmth and sense of humor in the fourth hour. Her addition to the Today family makes us stronger than ever, and she and Hoda will continue the Today tradition of smart, topical and fun morning television."

Today launched its fourth hour last September, making it the longest of all the morning shows. Gifford will co-host the hour alongside current host Hoda Kotb.