NBC's 'Sunday Night Football' Slate Down Slightly From 2011

NBC's seventh season

of its Sunday Night Football slate averaged 21.4 million total viewers

across its 17 games, down just slightly from last year's 21.5 million.

While the overall viewership was down for the third straight

season, it was still the third-highest since NBC began airing the package in

2006. This year, 11 of the 17 games drew an audience of at least 20.5 million,

tied for the most in one season with 2010.

Last Sunday's (Dec. 30) finale between the Dallas Cowboys

and Washington Redskins became the most-watched game in SNF history and

was NBC's most-viewed NFL primetime regular season game ever, drawing 30.3

million total viewers. It was the most-watched NFL regular season primetime

game on any network since November 1996. The game's 17.0 national rating was

also highest ever for a primetime regular-season game, eclipsing the 16.5 for

the season opener between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Denver Broncos (Peyton

Manning's comeback).

For the third-straight year, SNF was the fall's

top-ranked primetime show (Sept. 25- Dec. 30) with total viewers as well as the

key adults 18-49 demo. Last year, SNF became the first sports series to

be the No. 1 show for the entire TV season.

NBC airs its only postseason games on Jan. 5, with it's annual Wildcard Saturday doubleheader beginning at 4:30 p.m. ET.