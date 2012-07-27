NBC's Salke Expands Role to Oversee Universal TV

NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke is expanding her

role at the network to include oversight of its studio, Universal Television,

and NBC spokesperson confirmed Thursday.

Salke had been a longtime studio executive, coming to NBC

last July after nine years at 20th Century Fox Television where she

helped develop Modern Family and Glee.

Bela Bajaria, who joined as executive VP of Universal TV

last August, will continue to run the day-to-day operations of the studio,

reporting to Salke and NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt.

NBC has made rebuilding its studio a priority under Greenblatt and wants to

make it a creator of hit shows for other broadcast and cable networks, as

evidenced by its high-profile sale of The

Mindy Project to Fox this season.

Deadline first

reported the story.