NBC's Salke Expands Role to Oversee Universal TV
NBC Entertainment president Jennifer Salke is expanding her
role at the network to include oversight of its studio, Universal Television,
and NBC spokesperson confirmed Thursday.
Salke had been a longtime studio executive, coming to NBC
last July after nine years at 20th Century Fox Television where she
helped develop Modern Family and Glee.
Bela Bajaria, who joined as executive VP of Universal TV
last August, will continue to run the day-to-day operations of the studio,
reporting to Salke and NBC Entertainment chairman Bob Greenblatt.
NBC has made rebuilding its studio a priority under Greenblatt and wants to
make it a creator of hit shows for other broadcast and cable networks, as
evidenced by its high-profile sale of The
Mindy Project to Fox this season.
Deadline first
reported the story.
