NBC's 'Paul Reiser Show' Replacing 'Perfect Couples'

New NBC comedy The

Paul Reiser Show will premiere Thursday, April 14 at 8:30 p.m., effectively

cancelling current timeslot occupant Perfect

Couples.

The new show stars Mad

About You's Reiser as himself, enjoying life out of the spotlight with his family and de facto group of friends after his

hit TV series goes off the air. Paul Reiser Show

is produced by Bonanza Productions Inc., in association with Nuance Productions and Warner Bros. Television. Reiser and co-creator Jonathan Shapiro are executive producers.

Perfect Couples, which has been underperforming at the 8:30

p.m. hour since its midseason debut was originally scheduled for a May 5 finale,

but will now come off the air a few weeks earlier. No decision on whether the

remaining episodes will be made available on-air or online.

The couples comedy joined NBC's Thursday lineup in January as part of the night's expansion to a three-hour primetime comedy block. Four of the five other Thursday comedies, 30 Rock, Community, The Office and Parks & Recreationhave been issued renewals for next season. The fate of the 10:30 p.m. occupant, freshman Outsourced, remains unknown.