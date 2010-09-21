NBC's 'Nightly News' Marks 14 Years asRatings Leader

NBC's Nightly News wrapped the

evening news season on top - the program's 14th year as

broadcast evening news leader. But all of the evening newscasts are down

year-to-year for the just-completed 2009-2010 season, which runs from September

to September.

Nightly News with Brian Williams averaged 8.56 million viewers for the season, down 138,000

year-to-year. ABC's World News with Diane Sawyer, which started

the season with Charles Gibson as anchor, finished with 7.56 million viewers, down

256,000 and the CBS Evening News with Katie Couric finished the season with

5.71 million viewers, down 343,000.

Last year's season averages encompassed coverage

of the 2008 presidential election, which generated higher news tune-in overall.

But the year that just ended has also been marked by big news events, both domestic

and international, including the earthquake in Haiti and the BP oil spill in

the Gulf of Mexico.