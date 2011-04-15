NBC's ‘Love in the Wild' to Premiere June 1

New adventure-dating reality series Love in the Wild will join the NBC schedule on Wednesday, June 1 at

10 p.m.

The series, from Endemol USA, sends 10 single men and 10

single women in search of love into the Costa Rican jungle. In each episode,

couples will pair up on different quests, with the winning couple sharing a

night together at a five-star bungalow.

After an elimination round, two singles will be sent home at

the end of each episode until there is one winning couple left.

Darren McMullen, who is host of the Australian version of Minute to Win It, will host Love in the Wild.