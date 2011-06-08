NBC's 'It's Worth What?' Premieres July 12
NBC's new game show It's
Worth What? will premiere on July 12 at 8 p.m. hosted by Cedric "The
Entertainer," the network announced Wednesday.
The game show will feature two contestants challenged to
identify the price of items in each round, which will increase in difficulty as
they progress. The contestants can win up to $1 million.
Produced by Merv Griffin Entertainment, the game show is executive
produced and created by Roy Bank and Lara Spencer. Host Cedric "The Entertainer"
and Ron Ward also serve as executive producers.
