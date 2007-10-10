NBC’s Deal or No Deal Tops Surfed Show Sites
NBC's Deal or No Deal was the top network show of premiere week, at least according to Web traffic to the top 10 network-TV-show sites.
The game show claimed 15.46% of all traffic to the TV-show Web sites of major broadcast networks, according to Hitwise's survey of more than 120 sites by more than 10 million Web surfers.
No. 2 on the Hitwise parade was ABC Dancing with the Stars at 11.23% of traffic. Heroes was No. 3 (9.71%), then there was a big drop-off to No. 4, Grey's Anatomy at 3.51%.
Rounding out the top 10 were America's Most Wanted (2.7%), The Office (2.26%), The Bachelor (2.25%), Lost (2.07%) and two new series: Bionic Woman (1.82%) and Gossip Girl (1.76%).
NBC Universal just announced a syndicated run for Deal, citing in part the success of its Web traffic. And The CW just picked up Gossip Girl for a full season (nine more episodes to go with the original 13), citing in part the online buzz about the show for its vote of confidence.
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.