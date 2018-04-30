NBC's 'Days,' CBS's 'The Talk' Lead Daytime Emmys

NBC’s Days of Our Lives took the trophy for outstanding daytime drama at the 2018 Daytime Emmys at the Pasadena Civic Center on Sunday night, while CBS’ The Talk was named outstanding entertainment talk show. CBS was the overall leader, taking home a total of 20 awards across the weekend.

The ceremony was held over two nights — Friday and Sunday — with hosts Extra's Mario Lopez and The Talk's Sheryl Underwood handing out Creative Arts awards on Friday night and programming, acting and other categories on Sunday night.

While The Talk won for best entertainment talk show, the hosts of Warner Bros.’ The Real won the host award in that category with Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai and Tamera Mowry-Housley all taking home statues.

On the informative side, Sony Pictures Television’s Dr. Oz, which was just renewed through 2020-21 on the Fox and Hearst owned station groups, was named best informative talk show, while Steve Harvey, host of NBCUniversal’s Steve, took that award in the host category.

Related: ‘Dr. Oz’ to Live Long, Healthy Life in Syndication

ABC’s Good Morning America was named outstanding morning-news program for the second consecutive year.

CBS’ The Price is Right, which airs in daytime on the CBS network and is hosted by Drew Carey, won for outstanding game show, while Wayne Brady, host of CBS’ Let’s Make A Deal, was named outstanding game-show host.

CBS Television Distribution’s Entertainment Tonight won for outstanding entertainment news program, while Warner Bros.’ Judge Mathis was named outstanding legal/courtroom program.

On the digital side, Amazon’s The Bay The Series was named outstanding digital daytime drama for the fourth straight year and the third in this specifically-named category.

For the full list of winners, head to emmyonline.tv.