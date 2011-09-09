NBC's Brian Williams to Interview Obama
NBC Nightly News
anchor and managing editor Brian Williams will sit down for an
exclusive interview with President Obama, to air during NBC's special tenth anniversary programming
on Sunday, Sept. 11.
The segments will air beginning 8 a.m. ET with the
broadcast of America Remembers
and at 6:30 p.m. during NBC Nightly News,
with Williams anchoring both from Ground Zero in New York.
NBC will continue to air the excerpts on Sept. 12 on Today and NBC Nightly News.
