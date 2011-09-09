NBC's Brian Williams to Interview Obama

NBC Nightly News

anchor and managing editor Brian Williams will sit down for an

exclusive interview with President Obama, to air during NBC's special tenth anniversary programming

on Sunday, Sept. 11.

The segments will air beginning 8 a.m. ET with the

broadcast of America Remembers

and at 6:30 p.m. during NBC Nightly News,

with Williams anchoring both from Ground Zero in New York.

NBC will continue to air the excerpts on Sept. 12 on Today and NBC Nightly News.