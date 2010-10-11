NBC Yanks Low-Rated 'Outlaw' from Fridays
NBC has pulled Outlaw from the Friday-night schedule. Instead, the
low-rated Jimmy Smits vehicle will finish its run on Saturdays.
The schedule demotion comes in the wake of last week's announcement that
production on Outlaw, which is produced by NBC's Universal Media
Studios, had ceased, effectively dealing the show a death blow.
NBC News' Dateline will expand to two hours on Fridays filling the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. slots.
Outlaw, which has Smits playing an unorthodox erstwhile Supreme Court
justice, was down to just over 4 million viewers with a 0.9 rating in
the 18-49 demographic for last Friday's installment.
