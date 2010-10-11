NBC Yanks Low-Rated 'Outlaw' from Fridays

NBC has pulled Outlaw from the Friday-night schedule. Instead, the

low-rated Jimmy Smits vehicle will finish its run on Saturdays.

The schedule demotion comes in the wake of last week's announcement that

production on Outlaw, which is produced by NBC's Universal Media

Studios, had ceased, effectively dealing the show a death blow.

NBC News' Dateline will expand to two hours on Fridays filling the 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. slots.

Outlaw, which has Smits playing an unorthodox erstwhile Supreme Court

justice, was down to just over 4 million viewers with a 0.9 rating in

the 18-49 demographic for last Friday's installment.