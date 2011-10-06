NBC Yanks 'Free Agents'

NBC has canceled freshman comedy Free Agents, the network confirmed Thursday.

The workplace sitcom starring Hank Azaria posting another anemic 1.0 rating with adults 18-49 in its fourth episode Wednesday night. NBC has not yet decided what will air in its place at 8:30 p.m.

Free Agents is the second casualty of this fall season. On Tuesday NBC pulled low-rated The Playboy Club, replacing it with Rock Center with Brian Williams.