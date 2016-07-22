NBC Wins RNC Ratings Race Among Broadcasters

NBC News’ coverage of the Republican National Convention averaged 4.6 million viewers during its four nights of airing July 18-21, according to Nielsen, ahead of ABC News (3.1 million) and CBS News (3 million). NBC also won the adults 25-54 category with 1.7 million viewers, while ABC averaged 1.1 million and CBS had 910,000.

NBC’s strong summer series, including America’s Got Talent and American Ninja Warrior, helped serve up strong viewership for the 10 p.m. convention coverage, originating out of the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland.

Lester Holt anchored NBC News’ primetime coverage of the RNC.

The network news outfits do it again starting July 25, when the Democratic National Convention kicks off in Philadelphia.