NBC Wins Premiere Week for First Time in Nine Years

Things are looking up at NBC.

The perennial fourth-place network won premiere week in the key

adults 18-49 demo, averaging a 2.9 rating for the week of Sept. 24-30 according

to Nielsen, the first time it has claimed that spot since 2003.

NBC's victory was powered by TV's top-rated program, Sunday Night Football (9.0 rating), as

well as its move of The Voice (4.3)

to fall, which has helped launch new drama Revolution

(3.4) and rookie comedy Go On (2.7).

Fox was the second-place network with adults 18-49, averaging

a 2.6 rating led by The X Factor

(3.3), New Girl (2.8) and a

still-strong The Simpsons (3.8).

CBS was third in the younger demo with a 2.4 rating and won

among total viewers, averaging 10.7 million. The net's top performers were The Big Bang Theory (5.0), NCIS (4.1) and 2 Broke Girls (3.7).

Despite having the week's top comedy in Modern Family (5.5) and drama in Grey's Anatomy (4.4), ABC placed fourth in the demo with an average

2.2 rating.