NBC Wins First November Sweep in Nine Years

Led by the strength of Sunday

Night Football and The Voice, NBC

managed to win the November sweep with adults 18-49 for the first time since 2003,

according to Nielsen.

Though there are technically three nights to go in the sweep

period, NBC is currently averaging a 2.8 rating in 18-49, 17% over second-place

CBS, which is averaging a 2.4 in the demo through Nov. 18. Fox is in third

place with a 2.3 and ABC is fourth with a 2.2 average.

CBS is winning November sweep with total viewers, however,

averaging 10.3 million. NBC is just behind ABC in total viewers, with 7.92

million to ABC's 7.93 million, while Fox trails with 6.5 million.

NBC is the only one of the Big Four networks to post year-over-year gains, up 17%

with adults 18-49 and 15% in total viewers compared to its fourth-place finish

last November. CBS is down 14% and 10%, respectively, ABC is down 12% and 15%

and Fox is down 26% and 25%.

Full sweeps results for the entire 28-day period will be

released on Nov. 26.