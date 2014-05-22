NBC, Williams Land Snowden Interview

NBC will broadcast former NSA contractor Edward Snowden’s first American TV interview, conducted by NBC Nightly News anchor Brian Williams, next week.

Williams traveled earlier this week to Moscow to conduct the interview. Snowden has been living in Russia since June 2013, where he arrived shortly after releasing thousands of classified documents to the news media and subsequently fleeing the U.S.

The hour-long special will air May 28 at 10 p.m.