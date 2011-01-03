NBC Will Have First Interview With 'Speaker' Boehner
According to
NBC, it has snagged the first sit-down with incoming Republican House Speaker
John Boehner (R-Ohio).
Anchor Brian Williams
will conduct the interview for the Jan. 6 edition of NBC Nightly News. The new House convenes this week with Republicans
in the majority pledging to undo the Obama health care plan. Attempting to
block the FCCs' just-passed network neutrality rules is also on the
agenda.
An extended
version of the Boehner interview will be available at nightly.msnbc.com.
