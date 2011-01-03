NBC Will Have First Interview With 'Speaker' Boehner

According to

NBC, it has snagged the first sit-down with incoming Republican House Speaker

John Boehner (R-Ohio).

Anchor Brian Williams

will conduct the interview for the Jan. 6 edition of NBC Nightly News. The new House convenes this week with Republicans

in the majority pledging to undo the Obama health care plan. Attempting to

block the FCCs' just-passed network neutrality rules is also on the

agenda.

An extended

version of the Boehner interview will be available at nightly.msnbc.com.