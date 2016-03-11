NBC Variety Show ‘Maya and Marty in Manhattan’ Debuts May 31

Maya and Marty in Manhattan, an hour-long live variety show starring Saturday Night Live veterans Maya Rudolph and Martin Short, debuts May 31 on NBC. Kenan Thompson, another SNL alum, also stars. Lorne Michaels will executive produce.

Maya and Marty will air live from 30 Rockefeller Center, featuring sketches that spoof current events and celebrities, as well as musical performances. It debuts after the two-hour premiere of America’s Got Talent.

“With their cumulative expertise and experience in live comedy, we couldn’t ask for a better trio to deliver what we know will be a fantastic show,” said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late night programming, NBC Entertainment. “Their respective accomplishments on Saturday Night Live and beyond are extraordinary.”

After a stint in music, Rudolph was a cast member on SNL for eight seasons (2000-2007) and has starred in numerous films. Short was a writer and performer on legendary Canadian sketch-comedy series SCTV before moving on to SNL for the 1984-85 season. Thompson has been on the show for a dozen seasons.

Matt Roberts, Erin David, Dave Becky, Marc Gurvitz, Sandy Wernick and John Lieberman will produce the show along with Rudolph and Short.