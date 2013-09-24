NBC, U.S. Olympic Committee Partner on 2014, 2016 Paralympics

NBC Olympics and the U.S. Olympic Committee have partnered to acquire the 2014 and 2016 Paralympic Games.

NBC and NBCSN will combine to televise 50 hours of coverage for the 2014 Games from Sochi, which run March 7-16. The two networks will combine for 66 hours in Sept. 2016 for the Paralympic Games from Rio de Janeiro, an increase from the 60.5 hours NBC Sports Group covered in 2012.

The USOC will provide live online coverage of both the Sochi and Rio Paralympic Games at TeamUSA.org.

"With the support of the IPC, USOC and leading corporate sponsors, we are thrilled to provide an unprecedented level of coverage for the Paralympic Games from both Sochi and Rio," said Gary Zenkel, president of NBC Olympics. "We look forward to telling the inspiring stories of the athletes and capturing the compelling competition across NBC and NBCSN."