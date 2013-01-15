NBC Ups Vaughan to Executive VP of Special Programs and Late-Night Programming

NBC has upped Doug Vaughan to executive VP of special

programs and late-night programming, it was announced Tuesday.





Vaughan will add oversight of The Tonight Show With Jay

Leno, to go along with Saturday Night Live, Late Night With Jimmy

Fallon and Last Call With Carson Daly. He will also serve as a liaison

between the news and entertainment divisions. Vaughan will continue to oversee

all specials, which recently included Michael Buble: Home for the Holidays,

Blake Shelton's Not So Family Christmas and Hurricane Sandy: Coming

Together.





"Doug is in a league of his own when it comes to

putting together and nurturing NBC's entertaining and successful brand of

specials," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late-night

programming. "With his experience, versatility in programming and

keen eye for worthy projects, he has been a vital asset in overseeing our

specials and late night programming and is well-deserving of these

responsibilities and recognition."