NBC Ups Vaughan to Executive VP of Special Programs and Late-Night Programming
NBC has upped Doug Vaughan to executive VP of special
programs and late-night programming, it was announced Tuesday.
Vaughan will add oversight of The Tonight Show With Jay
Leno, to go along with Saturday Night Live, Late Night With Jimmy
Fallon and Last Call With Carson Daly. He will also serve as a liaison
between the news and entertainment divisions. Vaughan will continue to oversee
all specials, which recently included Michael Buble: Home for the Holidays,
Blake Shelton's Not So Family Christmas and Hurricane Sandy: Coming
Together.
"Doug is in a league of his own when it comes to
putting together and nurturing NBC's entertaining and successful brand of
specials," said Paul Telegdy, president, alternative and late-night
programming. "With his experience, versatility in programming and
keen eye for worthy projects, he has been a vital asset in overseeing our
specials and late night programming and is well-deserving of these
responsibilities and recognition."
