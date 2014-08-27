NBC Ups Groom to Senior VP, Alternative

NBC has promoted Jenny Groom to senior VP, alternative programming and development. In her new role, Groom will oversee all show development for the alternative department.

She will report to Paul Telegdy, NBC Entertainment president of alternative and late-night programming, and Meredith Ahr, executive VP, alternative programming.

Groom began her career at NBC as a page in 2003. She has worked on several unscripted series for the network, including The Biggest Loser, The Sing-Off and Betty White’sOff Their Rockers.