NBC Ups Ahr to Executive VP of Alternative Programming

NBC has promoted Meredith Ahr to executive VP of alternative programming, the network announced Monday.

Ahr will continue to spearhead the network's alternative programming development, both in house and through NBC's outside partnerships. With the new position, she gains oversight of Universal Television's lineup of reality producers.

"Meredith is appreciated for her insight and thoughtfulness, both as a manager and creative executive. She couples exacting creative standards with partnership and collaborative skills in a way which pushes the Department and the producers we are in business with," said Paul Telegdy, NBC's president of alternative and late-night programming. "Her promotion is an endorsement of her extraordinary work ethic, leadership and contribution to the successes of our alternative programming."

Ahr had served as senior VP of alternative programming and development since June 2010.