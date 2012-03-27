NBC Upfront Returns to Radio City Music Hall

NBC will be

returning to Radio City Music Hall for its upfront presentation in May. NBC has

booked the famous theater for next year's upfront as well.

Once the kickoff

to the upfront season by the dominant broadcast networks, NBC gave up its

Monday evening spot in the May upfront week lineup in 2008, instead opting to

hold what it called more intimate meetings with smaller groups of media buyers

and clients. The object was to create more opportunities for sponsorship and

integrated marketing deals.

The past two

years, a struggling NBC returned to a more traditional upfront format, but with

Fox having grabbed Monday nights, the Peacock network settled for Monday

morning, holding its presentation in the ballroom of the Hilton Hotel. The venue became the butt of jokes in NBC's

upfront patter. "You're in a Hilton right now. Not because we couldn't afford Radio

City anymore, no, Radio City is ... getting painted," cracked Alec Baldwin of 30 Rock during the 2010 presentation.

The idea of returning to Radio City wasfloated during the upfronts last year.

NBC executives

declined to comment, but it would appear that the network is hoping that

grander surroundings will generate more enthusiasm among media buyers for the

network's shows. Now controlled by Comcast, NBC remains a fourth-place network,

although its musical competition series The

Voice is giving the schedule some life. The network also recently renewed

its hyped new series about a Broadway show, Smash.

Upfront week

starts with NBC and Fox on May 14, followed by ABC on May 15, CBS on May 16 and

the CW on May 17. The big networks are joined that week by Spanish-language

broadcasters Univision and Telemundo and several cable networks, including

ESPN, Turner and USA.