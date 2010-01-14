NBC Unveils Post-'Leno' Primetime Lineup

NBC has unveiled its new primetime post-Winter Olympics

lineup. With The Jay Leno Show

slotted to move to 11:35 p.m., NBC has five more hours of primetime space to

fill, and is doing so with a mix of old and new programming.

Mondays will see Law

& Order take over the slot, with new episodes returning March 1.

Tuesdays will be the new drama Parenthood, getting the prime post Biggest Loser slot. It will premiere March 2.

Wednesdays will have original episodes of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

The 9 p.m. slot where SVU had been

debuting new episodes will now feature encores of the series. New episodes will

return March 3.

Thursdays will see The

Marriage Ref debut after NBC's comedy block. It will premiere March 4, with

the post Olympics preview slated for Feb. 28.

Fridays will have a two hour Dateline from 9-11 p.m. starting March 5

Saturdays will feature reruns of that week's Biggest Loser, Law & Order and Law &

Order: SVU.

Sundays will have Minute

To Win It from 8-9 p.m. and The

Celebrity Apprentice from 9-11 p.m.

The full schedule is below. New shows in caps.

MONDAYS

8-9 p.m. -- "Chuck"

9-10 p.m. -- "Trauma" (beginning March 8)

10-11 p.m. -"Law & Order" (returns March 1 with two-hour

episode, 9-11 p.m. (ET); resumes in regular time slot March 8)

TUESDAYS

8-10 p.m.

- "The Biggest Loser"

10-11 p.m.

- "PARENTHOOD" (premieres March 2)

WEDNESDAYS

8-9 p.m. - "Mercy"

9-10 p.m. - "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (encores

beginning March 3)

10-11 p.m. - "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit"

(originals beginning March 3)

THURSDAYS

8-8:30 p.m. - "Community"

8:30-9 p.m. - "Parks and Recreation"

9-9:30 p.m. - "The Office"

9:30-10 p.m. - "30 Rock"

10-11 p.m. - "THE MARRIAGE REF" (premieres March 4; sneak

preview February 28)

FRIDAYS

8-9 p.m. - "WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE?" (premieres March

5; "Friday Night Lights" returns on April 30)

9-11 p.m. - "Dateline NBC" (begins March 5)

SATURDAYS (all beginning March 6)

8-9 p.m. - "The Biggest Loser" (encore episode)

9-10 p.m. - "Law & Order" (encore episode)

10-11 p.m. - "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" (encore

episode)

SUNDAYS (all beginning March 14)

7-8 p.m. - "Dateline NBC"

8-9 p.m. - "MINUTE TO WIN IT" (premieres March 14)

9-11 p.m. -- "The Celebrity Apprentice" (season premiere

March 14)