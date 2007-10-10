NBC Universal Promotes Two Distribution Executives

NBC Universal promoted two distribution executives.

Lee Crain and Heidi Newman, both vice presidents of national accounts, were named senior VPs. Crain handles the distribution of NBCU's cable networks to Charter Communications, DirecTV and EchoStar Communications, while Newman handles Comcast, the nation's largest cable operator.

The NBCU networks are Bravo, Chiller, CNBC, CNBC World, MSNBC, mun2, NBC Weather Plus, Sci Fi Channel, ShopNBC, Sleuth, Telemundo, Telemundo Puerto Rico, Universal HD and USA Network, as well as NBC's cable Olympic Games coverage.

Both continue to report to Henry Ahn, executive VP of TV networks distribution.