NBC Universal Promotes Four Networks-Distribution Executives

NBC Universal upped a quartet of executives in its networks-distribution division.

Elizabeth Ascencio, vice president of national sales, was named senior VP; Heather McCallion, director, was named VP, affiliate sales; Bradley Trullinger, account executive, was named associate manager, affiliate sales; and Justin Dickerson, coordinator, was named account executive, affiliate sales.

Ascencio will work on the national accounts team for all NBCU TV services, including the Olympic Games, for Cablevision Systems, AT&T and Verizon Communications. She continues to report to Henry Ahn, executive VP of national accounts.

McCallion will head up the Eastern region and all major MSOs from Maine to Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

Trullinger heads up distribution of 15 NBCU networks in Delaware, Maine, New Hampshire, Vermont and West Virginia.