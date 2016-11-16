NBC Universal Names Nygren VP Live Entertainment

NBC Universal has named Carol Nygren its new VP of worldwide live entertainment, where she’ll be charged with developing and coordinating live events and entertainment worldwide for the company, as well as creating new worldwide relationships around the studio’s intellectual properties.

Nygren comes to NBC Universal from Fathom Events, where she led programming efforts for alternative content in cinemas nationwide. She also spent 16 years with The Walt Disney Co., working in live family entertainment and consumer products.

“As we look into new avenues to strengthen the reach and broaden the appeal of our IP, we’re thrilled to welcome Carol,” Vince Klaseus, president of NBC Universal brand development, in a statement. “She brings more than 20 years of expertise in the live entertainment arena, specializing in family-focused events, and has a proven track record of creating effective strategies that engage fans of all ages and underscore brand loyalty though live, immersive experiences. As we look ahead to 2017, we’ll be announcing several new partnerships within the live entertainment space.”

Nygren added: “NBC Universal’s expansive portfolio presents tremendous opportunity for growth, new partnerships and innovative live experiences around the world. I’m excited to join the team as the live entertainment landscape continues to evolve and become a crucial touchstone for brand engagement and memorable family experiences.”