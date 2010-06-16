NBC Universal Eyes Green With "Healthy Week"

On June 20, NBC Universal will kick off its inaugural

Healthy Week, a cross-platform initiative designed to build business by

connecting marketers, consumers and employees to content featuring heath and

wellness themes.

Healthy Week, which follows similar NBCU campaigns focused on the environment and women's lifestyle, is expected to generate ad revenues of

between $10 million and $15 million.

Beginning with the U.S. Open golf tournament, NBC Universal

divisions including primetime, cable and news will program some content with a

health message. The company is also launching a new portal, www.HealthyatNBCU.com, with links to digital

content, as well as a new Facebook page and Twitter feed.

General Mills has signed up as lead sponsor for Healthy

Week. Several of General Mills brands--Honey Nut Cheerios, Yoplait, Cheerios,

Total and Nature Valley--will be featured in a marketing program running across

eight NBCU platforms. Included are custom vignettes on Oxygen and Bravo, as

well as sponsorship of heath series on NBC News and CNBC.

Other sponsors include Campbell's

Soups, Johnson & Johnson's sweetener Splenda and NBCU parent company

General Electric.

Healthy Week follows in the cross-platform footsteps of

NBCU's Green Is Universal and Women@NBCU initiatives.

"What separates NBCU's cross-platform sales and marketing

initiative is that we do have committed resources and committed leadership,"

said Lauren Zalaznick, president of NBCU Universal Women & Lifestyle

Entertainment networks, who oversees Green Is Universal and Women@NBCU as well as Healthy At NBCU.

By combining research and insights, dedicated sales leaders

are able to "bring in the most partnership dollars to each of these

initiatives."

Zalaznick said that ad spending on Healthy Week is

incremental and high-value, meaning that NBCU is able to charge a premium

price.

The premium price has been justified by research following

Green Week, which, according to Zalaznick, showed that the great environment,

custom content and focused promotion resulted in higher perceived consumer

value. She pointed to findings that three of five Green Week viewers emerged

with an improved perception of sponsor Wal-Mart.

She added that General Mills has already been involved with

women@NBCU cross-platform programs and realized strong returns.

"It's healthy for the bottom line.

It resonates with clients," says John Kelly, senior VP for NBC News sales and

marketing, who leads the sales efforts for healthy@NBC.

Kelly says that he expects

awareness to build once the campaign is on-air--along with healthy interest

from marketers across a wide spectrum of categories.

"Health has the potential to be a

52-week program," Kelly said, adding that NBC News produces a load of content around

health on almost a daily basis.

He added that there is discussion

of another Healthy Week next year, most likely in January, when New Year's

resolutions typically bring renewed commitment to personal health.

During this first Healthy Week, talent from NBCU programming

will participate with health-themed content and tips.

NBCU is also organizing healthy activities for its

employees, including blood pressure and cholesterol screenings, fitness walks

and yoga classes. On June 19, the company is working with the New York City

Department of Parks & Recreation and Backpacker

magazine to create a day of outdoor fitness activities.

As for her own health habits, Zalaznick said her kids are a

bit older now, allowing her to enjoy a gym regimen. She and her family have

also been focused on eating healthier foods, she said.

Here is NBC's list of some of the highlights of Healthy

Week;

NBC Sports

Healthy Week kicks off during NBC's coverage of the U.S. Open PGA

Tour on June 20, which will take a look at the players'

mobile workout facilities and services.

NBC News

Throughout the week, the NBC News division will feature "Be Well, Be

Healthy," a cross-network series of news reports focusing on obesity, fitness,

food and nutrition labeling. In addition to health segments on Today and Nightly News with Brian Williams, Dr. Nancy Snyderman, Joy Bauer,

Dave Zinczenko, Tom Costello, Lisa Myers, Kevin Tibbles, Natalie Morales, Mary

Gamarra, JosÃ© DÃaz-Balart and Carmen Dominicci are some of the correspondents

who will report on health and nutrition for NBC News platforms.

CNBC

CNBC will re-air their special One

Nation, Overweight, which examines the medical, business,

scientific, and cultural trends that are contributing to the obesity epidemic

in America. In addition, "Healthy Investing" segments will run on Business Day throughout week.

On June 26th, Suze Orman will address

the interconnectedness of health and wealth, while Fast Money will examine the business side of the food and exercise

industry.

MSNBC

MSNBC will tackle the politics of food with reports on the rewiring of health

insurance policies with health in mind; school lunch program renovations;

restrictions in food advertising; recent requirements of restaurants displaying

caloric information; and a look into the USDA and what they actually monitor.

MSNBC.com will be the online hub of all NBC News videos, as well as feature

healthy tips for families.

NBC Primetime

Losing It With Jillian will feature

health and wellness expert Jillian Michaels as she helps a family of four

get into shape. The family partakes in a step competition,

roller-skating-and throw out a deep fryer that is one of the culprits

of their weight gain.

The More You Know

The current season of NBCU's award-winning "The More You Know" public

service campaign spotlights various topics across the health and wellness spectrum

such as diabetes, cardiovascular disease, stroke awareness and nutrition. The

multiplatform campaign also debuted an anti-childhood obesity PSA featuring

First Lady Michelle Obama.

Bravo

A special healthy episode of Top

Chef will challenge contestants to create a nutritious meal for middle-school

students using the actual school meal budget of $2.68 per child. Special guest

judge Sam Kass, Assistant White House Chef and coordinator of the

First Lady's childhood anti-obesity initiative, will help choose the winner.

Health-related episodes of other Bravo favorites, including Workout, will also air throughout the

week.

Oxygen

A new episode of Dance Your A** Off challenges contestants to

create a routine that shows off their personalities. But they won't

have to do it alone -- this week they also meet their professional dance

partners for the first time.

USA

Royal Pains, about

a doctor ministering to the privileged residents of New York summer haven the

Hamptons, will feature a new episode that follows Dr. Hank Lawson on a trip out

of the country for some gene therapy research.

The Weather Channel

Wake Up With Al! will focus on

Al Roker's favorite healthy meals, go-to snacks and smart restaurant

dining options. Vignettes with meteorologists Jim Cantore, Mike Bettes,

Stepanie Abrams and Dr. Steve Lyons will provide insight on

their favorite healthy foods and physical activities. Plus, TWC Health

Correspondent Dr. Anna Marie will highlight how the weather can affect your

fitness routine in a "Weather & Your Health" segment.

mun2

Shuffle host Pico will discuss

his personal struggle with weight loss and encourage the audience throughout

the week to "stand up" for its health.

Telemundo

Throughout the week, Telemundo news and entertainment programs will feature

numerous segments on better nutrition for Hispanics, including

calculating calories, shopping healthier at the supermarket, cooking with

healthier ingredients, and managing a sensible diet

for children.

iVillage

iVillage kicks off its "Get Healthy Now" Community Health Challenge on June

21st, aimed at helping women and their families lead healthier lives.

NBC Local Stations

NBC local news stations will air daily segments on healthy living called

"Be Active, Live Healthy." Plus, LX New York will feature

healthy lifestyle segments throughout the week.

NBCU Television

Distribution

Access Hollywood will launch a

new segment, "Healthy Hollywood," both on-air and on its Website. Throughout

the week, "How Hollywood Gets Fit" will examine the various ways celebrities

stay healthy both inside and out.

NBC Digital Networks

HealthGoesStrong.com,

a vibrant health and wellness destination for boomers who are living well and

going strong, launches on June 21st as part of the new boomer-focused Web

property "Life Goes Strong" from NBC Digital Networks and Procter

& Gamble Productions.