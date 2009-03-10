NBC Universal and Sony Announce New Content Deal

Add Universal TV shows and movies to list of content available on Playstation systems as studios continue to expand the platforms for their content.

Under a new deal announced Tuesday between NBC Universal and Sony Computer Entertainment, standard-definition and high-definition versions of The Office, Heroes, 30 Rock, and Sci Fi's Battlestar Galactica will be available for purchase the day after they air, as well as theatricals from the studio including Milk and Hellboy II, which will be available for rent and purchase.

Library episodes of the TV shows and other TV titles will be added to the PlayStation lineup as well.

NBC Universal and Sony, a rival TV and movie producer, have also agreed to a joint awareness campaign to promote the HD versions of the shows.

The Playstation video service has been up and running for about seven months.