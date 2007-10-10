NBC U Names Southwest Syndication Executive

Dirk Johnston, most recently a sales executive with CapCities Group, joined NBC Universal Domestic Television Sales as vice president, Southwest sales, based in Dallas-Fort Worth.

Johnston knows the territory well. His resume also includes Southwestern region sales for Sony Pictures Television and Columbia TriStar Domestic Television Distribution, as well as VP and general manager of KTEN-TV in Ada, Okla.

Johnston will be selling off-network and first-run syndicated series including the upcoming Deal or No Deal, which launches in syndication in fall 2008, as well as Access Hollywood, Jerry Springer, Maury, The Office, House and Law & Order.