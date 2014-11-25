NBC Tops 18-49 Demo in November Sweep

NBC has declared victory in the November sweeps race in the 18-49 demo, while CBS leads the Big Four broadcasters in total viewers for the month.

From Oct. 30 through Nov. 23, with five days remaining in the sweep, NBC is averaging a 2.3 live-plus-same day Nielsen rating among adults 18-49. ABC is in second at 2.0, followed by CBS at 1.8 and Fox at 1.3. This is NBC’s third straight November sweeps win in the demo.

In total viewers for the same period, CBS leads with an average of 9.723 million, followed by NBC at 8.247 million, ABC at 7.745 million and Fox at 3.788 million.