NBC to Show Six Nations Rugby Decider as Wales Faces Ireland

The final round of the Six Nations rugby championship happens on NBC March 16, with Wales, England and Ireland all holding a shot at the title. Undefeated Wales faces off against Ireland, which is 3-1, on NBC at noon ET March 16. NBC Sports Gold has the match live at 10:45 a.m. ET. The game happens in Cardiff.

Ireland won the Six Nations, which also has Scotland, France and Italy in the competition, last year. Wales last won in 2013.

WPIX New York will air Wales-Ireland in New York, as WNBC will have the city’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade.

March 16 starts with Italy (0-4) versus France (1-3) in Rome at 8:30 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Italy is looking for its first Six Nations win in more than four years.

At 1 p.m., England (3-1) takes on Scotland (1-3) in London.

Derek Rae anchors studio coverage alongside analysts Alex Corbisiero, who played for England, and Dan Lyle, who played 45 matches for the U.S. team, and captained the U.S. Eagles 24 times.

NBC Sports Gold’s Rugby Pass sells for $69.99.

This year’s Six Nations viewership on NBCSN is up 19% versus 2018, said NBC Sports, averaging 127,000 viewers through 12 telecasts.